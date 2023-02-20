Heriot residents urged to stand for election to community council
Nominations are invited from members of the community whose names appear on the current electoral register for the Heriot Community Council area.
Anyone interested in working with their community is encouraged to put their name forward by the closing date, 4pm on Monday, March 13.
The community council consists of a maximum of six members. If there are more nominations than places, a ballot will be held. Forms can be obtained from: Democratic Services at council headquarters in Newtown St Boswells; tel 01835 826502 or from www.scotborders.gov.uk/ccelections
Completed nomination forms should be returned to Declan Hall, Heriot Community Council Election, Scottish Borders Council, Newtown St Boswells TD6 0SA or by email to: [email protected]