Here’s all the times you need for Walkerburn Summer Festival

Walkerburn is gearing up for a busy summer festival week.

The action kicks off this Sunday with a church service at 10.30am followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial at 11am. A bike ride along to Elibank and barbecue follows at 1pm.

On Monday night the spotlight will fall on Kaydan Hunter for her installation as Festival Lass along with essay winner Kayleigh Zokas, at the popular festival concert in the village hall. The procession leaves the primary school at 6.30pm.

The following evening there’s a craft night in the rugby club at 6.30pm. Wednesday night sees a scavenger hunt starting in Alexandra Park at 7pm, and at the same time there’s a quiz in the Henry Ballantyne Club.

On Thursday, the festival party takes place in the village hall.

Friday’s fancy dress begins in Alexandra Park at 7pm and it followed by a torchlight procession at 10.30pm and a fireworks display after that.

Saturday sees a fun day at the rugby club from 12.30pm.

The week-long festivities conclude with a boat race down the River Tweed, starting from the Henry Ballantyne Club. There’s a raffle there, too, from 3pm and a dominoes tournament afterwards.