Heck of a day for villagers
While the pandemic meant St Boswells Village Week had to be Village Day, all involved agreed it was certainly a day to remember.
The glorious weather on Saturday obviously helped, but villagers made sure they enjoyed their albeit truncated annual festival.
The day kicked off with the village race and 56 runners braved the high temperatures to complete the 2.08-mile loop of the boundaries.
It was the young runners who took the glory with 12-year-old Archie Dalgliesh storming home in 12 minutes and 26 seconds, with Harry Riddell, 13, and George Millar, 11 taking second and third.
First female Kate Henderson smiled through the finish line in overall 10th, while first male over 16, Ross Dalgliesh, managed a credible fifth position, despite being royally whipped by his youngest son, 11-year-old Charlie, in fourth.
With the youngest runners only four years old and lots of age group categories, there were plenty of trophies on offer.After a quick break eight mixed-age teams battled it out in the family football, in which a penalty shoot-out in the semis led to a closely-fought final.
Lisa Gregg, secretary of the village week committee, said: “In the football, it was fantastic to see the teenagers encouraging the littlest players.
"Bouncy castles, crafts and face painting kept folk entertained between events, and a display of vintage and modern photographs was available for viewing in the Church Hall all day and the event was rounded off by an energetic family disco.
"It was lovely to see so many people participating and getting a chance to socialise … it was just what the village needed.”
Village race resultsPre-school: 1, Finlay AndrewsMale under 8: 1, Louie Hogg; 2, Wilf Lee; 3, Finlay McVicker.Female under 8: 1, Tilly Lee; 2, Sophie McVicker.Male 8-11: 1, George Millar; 2, Charlie Dalgliesh; 3, Toby Riddell.Female 8-11: 1, Thea Fraser; 2, Erin Scott; 3, Gracie Gill.Male 12-15: 1, Archie Dalgliesh; 2, Harry Riddell; 3, Kieran Douglas.Female 12 -15: 1, Iris Busby; 2, Keris Douglas; 3, Isla Ross.Male 16-39: 1, Hamid Johnston; 2, Hugo Lee; 3, Colin Feene.Female 16 - 39: 1, Caroline Hogg; 2, Marieanne Cameron.Male 40 plus: 1, Ross Dalgliesh; 2, David Ross; 3, Garry Fraser.Female 40 plus: 1, Kate Henderson; 2, Bryony Hawthorn; 3, Siobhan Norris.