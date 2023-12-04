Headstone checks start again at cemeteries after grave concerns addressed

Headstone safety checks resumed at cemeteries in the Borders this week after grave concerns were addressed.

More than 1,800 headstones have been flattened in recent years amid fears the structures could topple over.

But the policy led to protests from bereaved families who claimed it was a desecration of the cherished memorials.

Scottish Borders Council manages 155 cemeteries and burial grounds across the region, of which 146 fall under a programme of routine Headstone Safety Inspection.

While Government guidance states lairholders are responsible for maintenance and repair of their headstones and memorials, SBC as a burial authority has a legal obligation to ensure public safety and, as far as is reasonably practicable, that cemeteries are maintained in a safe condition.

A pilot scheme of re-erecting headstones was carried out at Lennel Cemetery in Coldstream earlier this year, where 52 memorials were identified as being suitable for reinstatement.

Based on the lessons learned from that trial a new partnership approach with private contractors has been agreed.

The local authority will now signpost memorial owners to these contractors immediately at the point of making a headstone safe.

This gives the memorial owners certainty over next steps and over costs for any repair works, mitigating any unnecessary distress.

The council will also explore financial support that may be offered where affordability remains a possible barrier.

Now the Headstone Safety Testing programme, including works to make memorials safe, has recommenced.

From Monday, December 4, work began again at Wairds Cemetery in Melrose ( section C & D) and at Shawfield Cemetery in Selkirk (section M).

Headstones which are deemed to be unsafe will either be socketed, laid flat or cordoned off.

Council workers will be placing signs at any headstones which have failed the safety inspection and have had to be made safe providing relevant information for families.

