Hawick's Elm House Hotel set for reopening

Elm House Hotel in Hawick.

The Elm House Hotel at 17 North Bridge Street is set to reopen within weeks.

The premises was recently purchased by Katherine Orton and Ferne King who intend to bring the premises back to life.

Plans include a family-friendly bar and restaurant open to the public with an affordable buffet-style carvery.

The premises will be dog friendly and will also specialise in holding bespoke funeral wakes, baby gender reveal parties and other functions.

Ferne said: “We bought the premises together. Katherine has been in the trade for five years. She started in hospitality when she was 16 and used to work at the Schloss Roxburghe Hotel, she was supervisor there, and my dad owns a guest house just along the road.

“The hotel has been closed to the public for a long time but it used to be booming. I used to work here myself when I was 15 and we’ve just gone for it basically.

“We’re looking to open in the next month to two months, dependent on how long it takes to get the licensing in place, but we’re also taking bookings for wakes now and we are having a ribbon-cutting event outside this Friday.

“The reaction we have had so far has been really positive. I think the Elm had quite a few fans when it used to be open and I think that everyone is excited that it is coming back.”

The Elm House was built in 1880 and has 16 en suite guest rooms in addition to a spacious bar/lounge and formal dining room.