News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Hawick yachting legend pays homage at home and abroad

Hawick yachting legend Sir Chay Blyth has paid heartfelt homage to the fallen – at home and abroad.
By Paul Kelly
Published 30th May 2023, 17:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:49 BST
Sir Chay Blyth pays his respects to the fallen.Sir Chay Blyth pays his respects to the fallen.
Sir Chay Blyth pays his respects to the fallen.

During his recent international sailing expedition, Sir Chay made a significant stop-over at Helles Memorial in Gallipoli, in the European part of Turkey.

Closer to home, he also paid his respects at the Hawick war memorial in his beloved home town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During both visits, he commemorated the fallen soldiers of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) by placing remembrance crosses and poppies.

Sir Chay at Gallipoli.Sir Chay at Gallipoli.
Sir Chay at Gallipoli.
Most Popular

In his youth, Sir Chay, who would go on to become the first person to sail non-stop westwards around the world in 1971 on a 59-foot boat called British Steel, had the honour of serving in the 4th Battalion of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) Territorial Army during 1957 and 1958.

Later, he went on to join the Parachute Regiment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To pay tribute to the brave soldiers of the KOSB, Sir Chay proudly donned a KOSB Glengarry cap, symbolising his deep respect and connection to the regiment.

Accompanied by his wife, Flis, he proceeded to express their heartfelt reverence at the Anzac and Lone Pine Memorials.

Sir Chay said: “As a former soldier, I make it a point to honour and pay my respects at war memorials whenever I embark on trips around the world.”

Still attracted by the lure of the ocean waves, he spends on average 12 weeks of the year sailing around Turkey, Greece and, on occasion, the Bahamas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the sailing expedition, Sir Chay and Flis headed home to enjoy this year’s Common Riding celebrations.

Related topics:HawickTurkey