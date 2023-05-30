Hawick yachting legend pays homage at home and abroad

Sir Chay Blyth pays his respects to the fallen.

During his recent international sailing expedition, Sir Chay made a significant stop-over at Helles Memorial in Gallipoli, in the European part of Turkey.

Closer to home, he also paid his respects at the Hawick war memorial in his beloved home town.

During both visits, he commemorated the fallen soldiers of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) by placing remembrance crosses and poppies.

Sir Chay at Gallipoli.

In his youth, Sir Chay, who would go on to become the first person to sail non-stop westwards around the world in 1971 on a 59-foot boat called British Steel, had the honour of serving in the 4th Battalion of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) Territorial Army during 1957 and 1958.

Later, he went on to join the Parachute Regiment.

To pay tribute to the brave soldiers of the KOSB, Sir Chay proudly donned a KOSB Glengarry cap, symbolising his deep respect and connection to the regiment.

Accompanied by his wife, Flis, he proceeded to express their heartfelt reverence at the Anzac and Lone Pine Memorials.

Sir Chay said: “As a former soldier, I make it a point to honour and pay my respects at war memorials whenever I embark on trips around the world.”

Still attracted by the lure of the ocean waves, he spends on average 12 weeks of the year sailing around Turkey, Greece and, on occasion, the Bahamas.

