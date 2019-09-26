Hawick’s Angie tied up before tying knot to keep up tradition

Bride-to-be Angie Brady was tied up before even tying the knot as colleagues dished out some ritual humiliation outside her Hawick workplace.

Angie, 50, will marry Stephen Ireland at a ceremony at Hawick’s Mansfield House Hotel this weekend, and as part of a tradition stretching back to the early 20th century, her workmates at Drumlanrig Square knitwear factory William Lockie and Co tied her up outside for all the town to see.

Bride-to-be Angie Brady outside William Lockie and Co's factory in Hawick.

Angie, of Hawick, had been half-expecting that humiliation and took it all in good spirits, even roping in two passing policemen to have their photograph taken with her.

She said: “I knew that it was something of a tradition but wasn’t sure that it was going to be done to me when I went into work that morning.

“I was taken outside and they used knitted yarns and bits of old scrap to tie me up.

“I was out there for about half an hour from 9.30am in the morning, which isn’t too bad because I know some brides-to-be are left much longer.

“I got quite a few comments from people walking by and saying things like ‘ah, what a shame’ and the motorists passing waved at me. It was all a bit of fun.”

Angie, a worker at Lockie and Co for nine years, added: “A couple of policeman who were passing joined in the fun and agreed to have their photograph taken with me.

“This was a tradition that used to happen a lot more.

“It was quite common when I worked at Pringle of Scotland but seems less so now.

“Maybe it’s because the workforce are not as young now and there aren’t as many getting married.

“As part of the tradition, I had to wear my husband-to-be’s work clothes. He works as a driver with Peter Hogg’s at Jedburgh now, but I wore his old clothes from when he worked at Telford’s Coaches at Newcastleton. I’m not sure what I looked like.”

The revival of the tradition sparked a number of memories and observations on social media sites.

Betty Irvine posted: “Sixty years ago, I was tied to a post outside of the Lyle and Scott Lynwood factory, then put on the Kelso mill bus and dropped off at the end of Weensland Road to walk home. I didn’t know they still did this.”

Carol Wright added: “I was at Barrie’s in 1969 and was tied up outside Woolworth’s in a trolley from the warehouse.”

Samantha Blyth added: “I love that the old traditions are being upheld.

“I wish you all the best for your special day, to both yourself and your fiance. Wishing you many years of happiness and health.”

However, others were less sympathetic, with Keith Robertson posting: “Shame it didn’t rain.”