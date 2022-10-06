Hawick restaurant is ‘simply the best’ in the south

Kamila and Peter Raczynska (centre) receive their award at the ceremony in Glasgow.

A Borders restaurant has been named the best in the south of Scotland for a second successive year.

Restaurateurs Peter and Kamila Raczynska have added yet another accolade to their bulging collection.

Their eatery, Adam’s Kitchen in Hawick High Street, recently picked up the ‘Best of South Scotland’ category honour at the Food Awards Scotland 2022, staged at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

The recognition follows in a long line of awards attained by the popular venue, including winning the ‘best restaurant’ category at the Borders Retail Awards two years running.

Business owner Kamila, who arrived in the Scottish Borders from her native Poland with husband Peter just over a decade ago, believes the people of the town have been an essential part of the restaurant’s success since it opened six years ago.

Kamila said: “We won the ‘Best of Scotland’ award last year. All of our awards are special to us.

“When we win something it means we did something good and it’s a privilege. We are Polish and we came to live in this small town and we are even happy to be nominated.

“We are still busy, busy and we have regular customers and people after Covid they supported us and it was brilliant. We feel like part of the family in this town.

“Before Covid I had new plans but now we are just planning for one or two months ahead, that is enough. We are just enjoying our work and enjoying our life.”

The restaurant, which utilises local Scottish Borders produce, regularly attracts five-star reviews on Tripadvisor.