Hawick provost welcomes the return of the town’s Common Riding this summer

Teries are hoping for a more normal Common Riding this year, with other towns more than likely to follow suit.

Members of Hawick Common Riding Committee unanimously backed the return of the annual event when they met on Thursday, January 20.

The celebration at the beginning of June marks the capture of the English flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick at Hornshole and the ancient custom of riding the marches or boundaries of common land.

Its absence over the last two Covid-19 ravaged years has left a big hole in the town’s cultural and social life – and resulted in a hit to its economy.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawick provost and town councillor Watson McAteer hailed its return as a move which would receive widespread endorsement.

He said: “This is really good news for Hawick and the whole community. It has been two years in its absence and its return will be warmly welcomed in the town.

“I know that the committee will act in the interests of the whole community in making sure that any safety measures needed are in place, but hopefully we can go ahead with a full Common Riding as we know it.

“Everybody looks forward to the Common Riding. It’s a huge thing and its absence has been felt in the town. It has a big role to play in the community and while the committee has done really well over the two years when it has been suspended, getting back to the real thing is what everybody wants.”

A spokesperson for the committee said: “The committee unanimously agreed the election of a Cornet for 2022 and to endeavour to run a traditional Common Riding within Government guidelines.

“Any changes to guidance from Scottish Government or Scottish Borders Council may require adjustments to be made for some events, more likely those that are normally held indoors.

“This could mean reduced numbers at indoor events or alternatively use of outdoor venues, as is deemed necessary.