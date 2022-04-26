Hawick pool to close after ‘glass incident’

The swimming pool in the Teviotdale Leisure Centre.

The pool at Teviotdale Leisure Centre in Mansfield Road in Hawick has been closed with immediate effect and will be unavailable for public use for a period of up to three weeks.

Its operator, Live Borders, has stressed that all other facilities at Teviotdale, including the gym, soft play, fitnesses classes and cafe continue to operate as normal.

A spokesperson for Live Borders said: “Due to an incident involving glass and our commitment to health and safety of the public, the pool must be fully drained and carefully cleaned of any debris.

“We will work as fast as we can to reinstate the pool, and welcome you back at the earliest opportunity. The steam room also remains closed at this time.

“We are in the process of contacting all customers who have bookings with us.