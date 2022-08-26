Hawick plaque for US anti-slavery campaigner

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frederic Augustus Washington Bailey changed his name to Douglass, inspired by a Sir Walter Scott character.

The historic visit of a former slave and world-renowned abolitionist to Hawick 176 years ago is to recognised with a plaque and the launch of an educational prize.

A speech made by Frederic Douglass in Hawick in 1846 is one of the most famous every delivered in the town.

Now his visit is to be commemorated with the erection of a bronze plaque at Myreslaw Green, where he addressed an enthusiastic crowd.

It is also planned to establish The Frederick Douglass Prize on the theme of anti-racism to be competed for annually by P7 classes in Hawick, with educational packs to be distributed to schools in the town.

An application from Hawick Community Council and Hawick Archaeological Society for funding of £5,000 to support the moves was agreed yesterday, Thursday, August 25, by members of the town’s Common Good Sub-Committee, who met via video link.

Frederic Augustus Washington Bailey was born into slavery in Maryland in 1818 but escaped and went on to become a famous abolitionist.

He changed his name to Douglass, inspired by a character in Sir Walter Scott’s The Lady of the Lake.

He visited Scotland twice as he campaigned against slavery, first arriving in Edinburgh in January 1846 and visiting Hawick later that year, where he was “met with enthusiasm rarely witnessed here”, according to one report at the time.

At yesterday’s meeting the initiative was welcomed by town provost Councillor Watson McAteer, who said: “Frederic Douglass’s time in Hawick wasn’t long but it was very impressive and I think this is entirely appropriate as he was a famous man on this issue and it was great that he came to Hawick to deliver a speech. This is well worthy of celebration and I think the way we are doing this through education and a memorial is entirely appropriate and I’m happy to support it.”