Hawick householder facing removal of “excessively high” fence

Council planners say the Ettrick Terrace fence is too high.

A resident in Ettrick Terrace had the traditional featherboard fence erected at an end terraced dwelling house located at the junction of Ettrick Terrace and St Ninians Road.

But the 1.6 metre structure has been judged too high by planning officer Stuart Small after a retrospective planning bid was submitted to Scottish Borders Council.

In his report Mr Small says: “The 1.6m fence appears to be excessively high adjacent to the roadway and has an intrusive impact upon the visual amenities of the area given this part is characterised by hedges and low fencing/walls.

“As such, the fence appears as an uncomfortably placed structure in this particular setting and forms an incongruous feature that would not be in keeping with the surrounding area.

“For this reason, it is considered that the fence is contrary to Policy PMD2.”

A submission in support of the application says: “An existing garden hedge has been removed due to littering, overgrowth and upkeep issues and has been replaced with a perimeter fence of equal height. The fence is a traditional featherboard style and is approximately 160cm in height from the footpath.

“It was not known that prior planning permission was required for this work.”

One objector to the fence bid said: “Due to the height of the fence it is obstructing the view to the junction, also there is a height restriction that is one metre that most fencers stick to.