Hawick heads back in time for festival

Celebrating "a turbulent past and a culture of fire and steel”, the event saw great support from the local community and further afield, who came to witness scintillating jousting, historical re-enactments, which youngsters were only too happy to join in with, musical performances from groups such as the Burnfoot Buskers and the simple sheer joy of a return to normal.

The event opened with ghost walks on the Friday evening, and included a 16th century market, the Reivers Encampment and illustrated talks, before finishing with a spectacular fireworks display.

Volunteer Clair Ramage said: “It was a fantastic three days made even better because of the weather.

“It was apparent that everybody had missed events like this, as it was well attended by the community and visitors alike.

"The welcome return of motorhomes to our new area in the Common Haugh also confirmed this.”

Clair said there were plans to make the event bigger and better in the future, and pleaded for help from the council.

She said: “Next year the organisers of the Reivers event want to go bigger and Scottish Borders Council needs to recognise this and provide festival status, and a grant for the Hawick Reivers.

“The Reivers will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2023, so this is a good opportunity for SBC to acknowledge this successful festival and award it grant status.”

1. Hawick Reivers reenactors portraying the Scottish heritage Hawick Reivers reenactors at the festival. Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

2. Provost Watson McAteer at the opening ceremony Provost Watson McAteer at the opening ceremony Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

3. Drumlanrig Reivers, Erin Scott and Stacey Russell Drumlanrig Reivers, Erin Scott and Stacey Russell. Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

4. Drumlanrig Teacher, Stuart Hunter with primary school Border Reivers, Flynn, Freya, Paige, Mia, Calum and Ivan Drumlanrig Teacher, Stuart Hunter with primary school Border Reivers, Flynn, Freya, Paige, Mia, Calum and Ivan. Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales