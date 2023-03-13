Hawick comeback show will make your heart fly

Let Hawick Amateur Operatic Society lead you on your way from misery to happiness today! All photos: Joe Somerville.

Considering the show, written by Stephen Greenhorn, has ostensibly been wrapped to fit around the Proclaimers’ extensive back catalogue of tunes, it skips along at a fair old pace, and each song has a great deal of relevance to the script.

And this week, Teries are set to be blown away by the sheer professionalism of all involved in bringing the superb music to the Town Hall stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s set around two Leith lads, Davy and Ally, played brilliantly by Daniel Drummond and Richard Platt, as they return home after their last tour of duty in the army. Ally is keen to catch up with his love, nurse Liz (the superb Sophie Hyslop), who is keen to set up her colleague Yvonne (the perfectly-cast Ellis Hodgins). While Ally considers the best way to say “Let’s Get Married”, it’s clear Liz may have other ideas.

Another foot-stomper from the entire cast. All photos: Joe Somerville.

Meanwhile, the relationship of Liz and Davy’s parents Rab and Jean, played by Iain Scott and Louise Szoneberg) is being threatened by a shadow from Rab's past.

Scott is perfect as Rab, but it’s the fabulous Szoneberg that almost steals the show. Her performances of the songs “Hate My Love” and “Sunshine On Leith” are breathtaking, especially in the former, as she sits beside her hubby’s hospital bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entire cast bring their very best to the show, which fair sizzles with energy, especially in the large ensemble numbers, such as Letter From America, 500 miles, and of course, the life-affirming I’m On My Way.

The pick of the minor principles include Alexander Edwards as a busker and pub pal Innes; Ellie Hope, Kaite Rudkin and Kev Sykes as call centre workers Moira, Karen and Carl; and Louise Walker’s Wedding Singer on Simple Things.

Yvonne (Ellis Hodgins) and Davy (Richard Platt) make up.

The show hits the Town Hall stage all this week at 7.30pm, ending on Saturday night, with an extra matinee show on Saturday at 2.15pm, and somehow, tickets are still available, priced from £10-£15 from ILF Imaging or at the door when available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​

Cast

DAVY – Richard Platt

A fracas breaks out in the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALLY – Daniel Drummond

RAB – Iain Scott

JEAN – Louise Szoneberg

LIZ – Sophie Hyslop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz (Sophie Hyslop) ponders the future.

YVONNE – Ellis Hodgins

MINOR PRINCIPLES (in order of appearance)

SARGE – Ged Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BUSKER – Alexander Edwards

BARPERSON – Helen Hoggan

EILIDH – Rachel Inglis

Jean (Louise Szoneberg) belts out Sunshine on Leith from Rab's (Iain Scott) bedside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRAINING INSTRUCTOR – Frances Goldie

MOIRA – Ellie Hope

KAREN – Katie Rudkin

CARL – Kev Sykes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

INNES – Alexander Edwards

ANDY – Steve Law

FEMALE CUSTOMERS – Ellie Hope and Lindsey Renwick

WEDDING SINGER – Louise Walker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DOCTOR – Steve Law

HOSPITAL CLEANER – Ros Mundell

RECEPTIONIST – Helen Hoggan

WOMAN IN WAITING ROOM – Marie McSherry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CELEBRITY CHEF – Lesley Fraser

HAZEL – Suzanne Neilson

PARLIAMENT CLEANERS – Anne Clark and Moria Boyd

ENSEMBLE – Skye Ritorto, Carys Williams, Caroline Wilkinson, Clare Oliver, Rachel Goldie, Louisa Goldie, Viv Rae, Gus Neilson, Lesley Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ally (Daniel Drummond) says "Let's Get Married" to a surprised Liz (Sophie Hyslop).

"It could be tomorrow, or it could be today when the sky takes the soul".