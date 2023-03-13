Hawick comeback show will make your heart fly
It's been a long two years, but Hawick’s amateur dramatists are back with a bang as they take on one of the most spectacular and pleasing musicals of recent times.
Considering the show, written by Stephen Greenhorn, has ostensibly been wrapped to fit around the Proclaimers’ extensive back catalogue of tunes, it skips along at a fair old pace, and each song has a great deal of relevance to the script.
And this week, Teries are set to be blown away by the sheer professionalism of all involved in bringing the superb music to the Town Hall stage.
It’s set around two Leith lads, Davy and Ally, played brilliantly by Daniel Drummond and Richard Platt, as they return home after their last tour of duty in the army. Ally is keen to catch up with his love, nurse Liz (the superb Sophie Hyslop), who is keen to set up her colleague Yvonne (the perfectly-cast Ellis Hodgins). While Ally considers the best way to say “Let’s Get Married”, it’s clear Liz may have other ideas.
Meanwhile, the relationship of Liz and Davy’s parents Rab and Jean, played by Iain Scott and Louise Szoneberg) is being threatened by a shadow from Rab's past.
Scott is perfect as Rab, but it’s the fabulous Szoneberg that almost steals the show. Her performances of the songs “Hate My Love” and “Sunshine On Leith” are breathtaking, especially in the former, as she sits beside her hubby’s hospital bed.
The entire cast bring their very best to the show, which fair sizzles with energy, especially in the large ensemble numbers, such as Letter From America, 500 miles, and of course, the life-affirming I’m On My Way.
The pick of the minor principles include Alexander Edwards as a busker and pub pal Innes; Ellie Hope, Kaite Rudkin and Kev Sykes as call centre workers Moira, Karen and Carl; and Louise Walker’s Wedding Singer on Simple Things.
The show hits the Town Hall stage all this week at 7.30pm, ending on Saturday night, with an extra matinee show on Saturday at 2.15pm, and somehow, tickets are still available, priced from £10-£15 from ILF Imaging or at the door when available.
Cast
DAVY – Richard Platt
ALLY – Daniel Drummond
RAB – Iain Scott
JEAN – Louise Szoneberg
LIZ – Sophie Hyslop
YVONNE – Ellis Hodgins
MINOR PRINCIPLES (in order of appearance)
SARGE – Ged Smith
BUSKER – Alexander Edwards
BARPERSON – Helen Hoggan
EILIDH – Rachel Inglis
TRAINING INSTRUCTOR – Frances Goldie
MOIRA – Ellie Hope
KAREN – Katie Rudkin
CARL – Kev Sykes
INNES – Alexander Edwards
ANDY – Steve Law
FEMALE CUSTOMERS – Ellie Hope and Lindsey Renwick
WEDDING SINGER – Louise Walker
DOCTOR – Steve Law
HOSPITAL CLEANER – Ros Mundell
RECEPTIONIST – Helen Hoggan
WOMAN IN WAITING ROOM – Marie McSherry
CELEBRITY CHEF – Lesley Fraser
HAZEL – Suzanne Neilson
PARLIAMENT CLEANERS – Anne Clark and Moria Boyd
ENSEMBLE – Skye Ritorto, Carys Williams, Caroline Wilkinson, Clare Oliver, Rachel Goldie, Louisa Goldie, Viv Rae, Gus Neilson, Lesley Johnson