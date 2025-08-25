Hawick centre's service users celebrate opening of gym facility

The Katharine Elliot Centre (KEC) in Hawick has celebrated the opening of their new gym facility with an event attended by service users, family carers, staff, and invited guests.​

​The gym equipment was generously donated by Hawick High School, where it was no longer needed following recent renovations.

Before the pandemic, service users had travelled to the school to use the facilities.

When staff enquired about reinstating the arrangement, they were offered the equipment instead – an opportunity the KEC team were keen to take up.

Gym equipment donated from Hawick High School is being put to good use at Katharine Elliot Centre.

Once a suitable room was identified within the centre, it was redecorated and prepared to welcome the new equipment. With the formal opening of the facility, service users now have access to a dedicated space to improve their physical health, build confidence, and enjoy regular exercise in a familiar and supportive environment.

Guests attending the event were given a guided tour of the new gym space along with a chance to try out the new equipment. They were also offered refreshments and the opportunity to meet service users and staff and find out more about the range of other activities that are also available.

Among those invited was retired Hawick High teacher Ann Scott, who played a key role in fundraising for the equipment when it was first purchased for the school.

She said: “I’m delighted that everything could be donated to the KEC where it can be put to such good use.

Service users love working out on the gym equipment at Katharine Elliot Centre.

“I have no doubt that their new gym will be extremely well used and appreciated, and hope it provides benefits for many years to come.”

Service users were enthusiastic about the new facility.

James Donnan said: “I love it! I love the colour; I love the machines and it’s great to have this at the KEC.”

Vivienne Swan is a parent carer whose son attends the KEC on a regular basis.

She said: “This is an absolutely brilliant idea, which will open up so many fitness opportunities for service users in a comfortable, safe environment.”

Councillor David Parker, Executive Member for Integrated Care and Support Services, added: “This is a fantastic example of community collaboration and resourcefulness. The new gym will make a real difference to the wellbeing of service users, and I commend everyone involved in making it happen.”