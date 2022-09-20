Hawick-born chartered surveyor to help deliver 300 new homes

Emma Garry

Scottish Borders Housing Association (SBHA) has appointed Emma Garry as its first director of development

Last year, SBHA secured a £58m facility from the Royal Bank of Scotland to support investment in the delivery of 300 new homes.

Emma, who has almost 20 years experience in the affordable housing sector, has been brought on board to help realise the plans.

She said: “Despite living in the Borders all this time, I haven’t so far worked on the delivery of new homes here – something that I get to put right in this new role.

