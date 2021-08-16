Hawick 28-year-old told cop: ‘I’m going to stab you in the neck’

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Jori Silver, 28, of Scott Crescent, pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour at the house in Wood Street on January 16.

He admitted shouting and swearing at a woman, in the presence of a newly-born child, and striking a wall.

Silver also pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing and striking the interior of a police vehicle on the journey between Galashiels and Hawick Police Station and uttering threats of violence towards officers.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that Silver turned up at the house at 4am under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

An hour later witnesses could hear shouting, swearing and banging coming from the house and eventually 999 was called.

Police officers turned up and tried to defuse the situation, but Silver insisted he would not be leaving quietly.

He was arrested at 5.45am, and on the journey to Hawick he threw himself against the cage and told a police officer: “When these cuffs come off I am going to stab you in the neck.”

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client was heavily intoxicated at the time.

He had been invited over by the woman by then an "irrational rant" had taken place.

The court was told he is currently tagged to his mother's address in Hawick.

Sheriff Peter Paterson called for a Criminal Justice Social Work Report and said hours of unpaid work was the likely outcome, but he warned Silver of the consequences if he did not carry out the work.