Have your say on £60k Galashiels play park revamp

The playpark at Woodstock Avenue, Langlee.

Scottish Borders Council is investing more than £4million in play areas and outdoor community spaces over a seven-year period.

The intention is to improve community well-being and enhance outdoor activity for children and young people of all levels of ability.

SBC currently has 187 play parks ranging from smaller local areas of play to destination play parks.

A programme of investment has been developed based on previous improvements to play areas and community spaces to provide children and young people with meaningful play opportunities.

To help ensure this is achieved, play areas will include items that are accessible for all such as wheelchair roundabouts, trampolines, ramped multi plays, basket swings and play panels.

Activity is already under-way to develop play areas in various sites across the Scottish Borders.

The play area at Woodstock Avenue in Langlee, Galashiels, is due to receive a £60k investment and a consultation has been launched to find out what improvements people would like to see there.

The facility is the next to see refurbishment as part of the council’s programme, which launched in 2022

The council want to hear from communities to find out what changes people would like to see including the types of equipment that will be installed.

Contractors are already in place for the works and any feedback provided will be developed through a collaborative effort with them.

Councillor John Greenwell, the local authority’s executive member for Development & Maintenance, said: “Play parks are an integral part of communities throughout the Scottish Borders and it is great to see continued investment into improvements.

“We want the park to be a fun and engaging environment for children of all ages and abilities, which is why this consultation is so important.

“I would encourage as many people as possible take part in the consultation and provide feedback to help guide future improvements and ensure the needs of the community are met.”