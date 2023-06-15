Hail Smilin’ Morn' forecast for Souters

Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell says he can't wait for tomorrow.

Thomas Bell, this year’s Royal Burgh Standard Bearer, should know all about predicting the weather … he’s a deputy course manager at the Schloss Roxburgh Golf Course.

Top temperatures are set to hit the high 20s come the afternoon, but thankfully a bit lower in the morning for the horses.

But the heat is certainly on for Thomas, who has had a busy few weeks leading up to the big day.

The Bell family is steeped in Common Riding tradition – Thomas’s dad Graeme Bell has been Senior Burgh Officer since 2016, and was Weavers’ Standard Bearer in 2012, the year Thomas’s cousin Gavin Henderson was Royal Burgh Standard Bearer, while his grandad Eck was also Fleshers’ Standard Bearer.

But for 27-year-old Thomas, it’s the link with his dad which he is expecting to be a highlight.

He said: “It’s an incredible feeling, the school visits have been going great, as have the visits to the retirement homes, and the casting training is going really well.

"On the day, most Standard Bearers will say they are most looking forward to coming in at the Toll with the flag or the casting, and I’m sure they’ll be fantastic, but for me, the most special thing with be my dad pinning the sash on me and giving me the flag as Senior Burgh Officer, that will be a very special moment.”

He added: “Hawick Common Riding last week was brilliant, and the weather really made it for everyone.

"It’s looking good for Friday for us as well … everybody’s going to need to remember the sun cream.”

The day kicks off at 7am, with the traditional procession round the town to the Colour Bussing at the Victoria Hall, where Thomas will be handed the flag and asked to ride the town’s Marches before bringing it back, “unsullied and untarnished”.

