Growing for the future in Melrose

The Greener Melrose Group at their site in Drygrange.

A number of keen local growers came together recently to dig a plot and share some of their new materials, seeds and leaflets, at the group’s flagship site at Drygrange, near Leaderfoot.

It is hoped that many more new “Growing Circles” can be set up in the coming weeks.

Chair of Greener Melrose, Donald McPhillimy, explained: “We start by putting our new leaflet through the letter boxes of a whole neighbourhood.

Seeds and compost can be given to anyone taking part.

"This invites householders to consider growing more fresh nutritious food in their own gardens.

"If they are interested, they contact us at [email protected], we then form a group and get them started.”

So far, 2,500 leaflets have been printed, which is enough for around 20 Growing Circles all over the region.

Donald added: “We realise that people have a few obstacles to getting started, but we want to knock them aside by sharing skills, providing training and mutual support, providing free compost, soil and seeds to get started, timber for raised beds, lending tools and so on.

The leaflet popping through doors in Melrose.

"This is the ideal time of year to be setting up vegetable gardens, so we hope lots of people will come forward.”

Funding to kick start the project has been provided by Action Earth and Nature Scot.