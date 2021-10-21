Green flag award for Hawick's Wilton Lodge Park

An aerial view of the playpark in Hawick's Wilton Lodge Park.

It’s the third time the park has been awarded the honour, which celebrates exceptional examples of parks and greenspaces.

This year, the park impressed judges for its efforts to engage with the local community, in particular other community organisations, by providing access to a wide range of sporting, recreational and leisure activities available for a range of ages and abilities.

It was also commended for the central role it played throughout the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing an open space for locals to enjoy.

The award, administered in Scotland by Keep Scotland Beautiful, acts as a benchmark for recreational outdoor space and helps support the opportunities provided by these parks to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe spaces for play. Less than 2,000 parks across the world have achieved the award.

Councillor Robin Tatler, executive member for community development and localities at Scottish Borders Council, said: “The community of Hawick should be applauded for their efforts in developing the Wilton Lodge Park site into an internationally-recognised green space.

"This award is testament to their continued commitment and drive to maintain the space and provide benefits to the local area.

"The park is an invaluable and much-loved community asset and has provided wide-ranging benefits to local residents particularly over lockdown.

“The park’s natural beauty and stunning greenspace attracts thousands of visitors every year and the improvements made through the regeneration scheme have elevated this area into something really special.”