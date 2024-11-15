Great Tapestry of Scotland: History, heritage and culture accessible to all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​As it celebrates its third year, one of the most visited attractions in the Scottish Borders has been praised by a number of prestigious groups and visitors for making Scotland’s history, heritage and culture accessible to all.

​The five-star Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre in Galashiels has been ranked in the top 10 per cent of Tripadvisor listings around the world.

And it’s earned plaudits from organisations including EuansGuide.com, ASVA and VisitScotland.

Centre director Sandy Maxwell-Forbes said: “We have achieved many wonderful accolades since opening, including our five-star accreditation and endorsement by a number of high-profile figures, including The King and Queen, and Outlander actor Sam Heughan.

“But receiving a Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Award and hearing the positive feedback from individuals and groups, who so often face barriers to learning our history, really is the pinnacle of success for us.

“It evidences that we are connecting people and communities with Scotland’s history, heritage and culture, which has been at the very heart of our vision right from the beginning.

“Through a range of visual, tactile and digital displays, tours, workshops and educational programmes, our centre takes visitors from around the globe on a real journey of discovery as they learn about some of the key moments that have shaped our world and guide our future.

“We have designed our whole experience so that people of all ages and backgrounds, including those with language barriers, learning differences and different abilities, can all enjoy the wonderful stories it contains.

“My fantastic team has really listened to and worked with visiting groups, such as schools, dementia groups and Spinal Injuries Scotland, and made adaptations where possible to ensure that they get the most from the experience.

“So I am thrilled to hear that they have got so much from their visits.”

Michael Golding, CEO of the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), said The Great Tapestry of Scotland had been an incredible success, capturing the hearts of visitors from around the world.

Antonia Lee-Bapty, CEO at EuansGuide.com, a website which empowers disabled people by providing information that will give confidence and choices for getting out and about, said: "It's great to see attractions like The Great Tapestry of Scotland showing that historical Scotland can be accessible.

“It's clear from our community's reviews on EuansGuide.com that this unique visitor centre offers a welcoming and engaging experience, with many praising the consideration given to inclusivity."

And Gordon Smith, Destination Development Director at VisitScotland, added: “The Great Tapestry of Scotland has been a fantastic addition to the Scottish Borders since it opened in 2021, bringing Scotland’s history to life in a creative and vibrant way.

“Over that time, it has been encouraging to see the value the attraction places on creating an experience that is accessible for all types of visitors.

“Accessibility is a key part of VisitScotland’s responsible tourism strategy. It is vitally important tourism and events are accessible and inclusive, so that we can be sure to extend the same warm welcome to all visitors.”

This year, the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre also secured over £21,000 through the generosity of the National Lottery Awards for All, local businesses and Borders Railway Communities Partnership to provide educational experiences.

And looking ahead, tapestry artist Andrew Crummy, who is also dyslexic, has helped to curate a selection of panels from a range of his community artworks together for the very first time at a special exhibit that will run in the centre in November and December.

Now in its permanent home in the once thriving textile region of the Scottish Borders, The Great Tapestry of Scotland’s 160 panels tell a visually compelling account of the people’s story of Scotland from millions of years BC to present day.

Its purpose-built visitor centre is home to two galleries, a café, workshop space and shop.

Councillor Euan Jardine, Council Leader at Scottish Borders Council said: “It is fantastic to see that The Great Tapestry of Scotland is being congratulated for providing such inclusive, welcoming and engaging day out. I have heard from many constituents who have got so much from their visits.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have this inspiring cultural hub on our doorstep telling our unique story of Scotland, delivering jobs, making a contribution to our economy and supporting accessibility and wellbeing for everyone in the community.”

For more information, go to greattapestryofscotland.com.