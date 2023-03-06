Grease is the word in Galashiels in sell-out show

The sell-out epic musical Grease is being performed at the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels all this week. All photos: sheilascottphotography.com

​A delightfully-talented young cast prove they go together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong.

Taking the lead roles are the fantastic Laurie Coburn and James Bennett as Sandy and Danny, the pair driving the story with perfect vocals and on-point acting.

Obvious highlights are Summer Nights, You're the One that I Want, Sandy and Hopelessly devoted, but the entire cast also bring goosebump-raising energy to fun faves such as Born to Hand Jive, We Go Together and, of course, the title track.

Laurie Coburn as Sandy and James Bennett as Danny. All photos: sheilascottphotography.com

The Pink Ladies and The T-Birds all play their parts brilliantly, however, Rhianne Miller’s Rizzo is outstanding, especially in There are Worse Things I Could Do.

Jan (Josie Paterson), Frenchy (Jess Thomson) and Marti (Esther Presslie) all gel the girls’ gang together, while for the fellas, Dan Wilson’s Kenickie (who actually gets to sing Greased Lightning as John Travolta’s not in the cast), Doody (Matthew Wear), Roger (Lewis Wilde) and Sonny (Alasdair Jeffrey) provide the essentially creepy American teen bantering superbly.

While all the top songs in the movie are covered, there’s a lot more in the stage version, including Roger and Jan’s hilarious Mooning, and the Rydell Fight Song.

Of the supporting cast, Simon Thomson’s Eugene is fabulous, and Grace Gilbert’s Patty is deliciously annoying, and there are also strong performances from Emily Balderston (Cha Cha) and Luke Dalrymple’s Teen Angel.

The fantastic Rhianne Miller belts out There Are Worse Things I Could Do.

The story of Grease has perhaps not aged the best, with some uncomfortable lines and ideas. For instance, the line “Did she put up a fight” in Summer Nights, and the fact that Sandy feels she has to dress so differently to get her man.

But who cares? It's Grease! And the songs will keep fans coming, and keep them happy for years to come.

And this tremendous cast will have you singing and dancing the hits for weeks.

Well-a well-a well-a huh!

Tell me more, tell me more!

Luke Dalrymple's Teen Angel sings Beauty School Dropout.

Go Greased Lightnin'!

Eugene (Simon Thomson) and Patty (Grace Gilbert) lead a dance number.