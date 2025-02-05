Grass maintenance a cut above the rest in Duns

East Berwickshire independent councillor James Anderson praised the efforts of council officers and staff.

A grass maintenance scheme in East Berwickshire has proved a cut above the rest, councillors have been told

A Grass Management Pilot Scheme launched by Scottish Borders Council last year was a departure from the ‘one size fits all’ approach to a more holistic, localised approach to managing general amenity grass areas, reflective of local knowledge of staff and community feedback.

The objective was to optimise use of resources and target local priority sites when/where additional cuts are required, particularly during peak growing conditions.

In some areas, particularly in Hawick, the scheme has been criticised for leaving entrances to the town looking untidy.

But the scheme in East Berwickshire, covering Duns, Chirnside and surrounding villages, with a combined population of 4,700, “delivered the most”, members of Scottish Borders Council were told.

It ensured six additional cuts each at Duns Cemetery, Chirnside Cemetery and at Gavinton Village Green. Extra cuts were also achieved at the Jim Clark Museum in Duns.

East Berwickshire independent councillor James Anderson praised the efforts of council officers and staff.

He said: “My areas and the cemeteries this year have been better kept and staff on the ground when I speak to them are generally more content and happy because there are less complaints from the public.

“There is a way forward in which SBC can work with the communities for localised plans that suit the area. This is something in my ward that is working better than in previous regimes.

“My ward has been a guinea pig over a number of years and I think we’ve nearly got it right over here and there may be some lessons in East Berwickshire for some of the problems that have arisen in Hawick.”

A report to the council stated: “A balance was achieved across sites receiving reduced cuts and the agreed local priority sites which received additional cuts as required.

“Where squads had capacity to undertake additional cuts across the route, better outcomes were achieved in the overall appearance of the site and positive feedback received; this enhanced staff morale and job satisfaction within the squad.

“The staff on this route applied their own initiative in monitoring growth and local conditions, undertaking the additional cuts needed when time allowed.

“The strength of relationships between the squad and local communities helped in disseminating the aims of the pilot as well as responding agilely to feedback, flexing on sites/routes slightly as required.”