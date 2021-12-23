Grappling stars set to slam fans at MacArts

Saqib Ali about to be introduced to the floor of the ring by Nathan Reynolds.

Yes, the World Wide Wrestling League (W3L) is slamming back down in MacArts in Galashiels next Wednesday, December 29, and The Southern Reporter has five pairs of tickets to give away.

And for those who aren’t lucky, readers of the Southern can claim a 20% discount.

All your favourite W3L stars will be returning, including former W3L Champion Nathan Reynolds and “The Goblin of the Seas” Euan G. Mackie.A feature attraction of the event will see Saqib Ali defend the W3L Wrestling Showdown Championship against popular star Taylor Bryden.

Promoter Mike Musgrave told us: “Our visit earlier in the year was sold out, prompting us to schedule in the extra date, and we can’t wait to see the enthusiastic Scottish Borders wrestling fans once again.

“All Covid protocols will be in place at the event, and we ask those attending to wear a mask. Also, if you are displaying symptoms on the day, please stay at home.”

The World Wide Wrestling League is a touring group that presents American-style wrestling events across the UK. It’s extremely popular with families and children, and the W3L hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad.The Galashiels matches will be taped for W3L’s popular YouTube series Wrestling Showdown which can be viewed every week at W3LNetwork.com, and is a great way of getting a taste for W3L action before attending the live event.

Doors are open at 6.30pm, with the first match set to take to the ring at 7pm.

Tickets are currently on sale from www.W3LWrestling.com and locally at Guess What? in Channel St, priced as follows – ringside front row: £15.50, general admission: £13.50, concession: £11.50, family of four: £44.

To win one of the five pairs of tickets, email [email protected] by noon on Friday, with the words “Wrestling Competition” as the subject, and the first five out of the bag will receive two general admission tickets.