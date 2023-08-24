Grab your running shoes for Eyemouth's Fun Run
Eyemouth’s annual 5k Fun Run is back on Friday (August 25) to raise money for a Berwick cancer charity.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
The Eyemouth Twilight 5K Walk, Jog, Run, which attracts around 170 runners, is organised by Active Communities Eyemouth (ACE) and celebrates it’s 13th anniversary.
This year, it is supporting the Berwick Cancer Cars charity which provides much needed transport for patients to attend hospital for cancer treatment.
The event, which takes off from The Bantary, is sponsored by Giacopazzis Gelato. Registration opens at 6pm at The Tavern Bar. Twilight kids fun run starts at 7pm and Twilight walk, jog, run starts at 8pm.