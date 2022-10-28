Good food in the valleys' schools

Head teacher Russell Williams.

Kirkhope and Yarrow Primary, near Selkirk, which share a combined roll of just 51 pupils, took the Community Benefits category.

Russell Williams, head teacher of Yarrow and Kirkhope Primary Schools near Ettrickbridge, said: “We were delighted even to get shortlisted. It’s heartwarming to have come out on top against some of the country’s best-known private schools.”

Yarrow has 21 pupils and Kirkhope, five miles away, has 30.

Their health and well-being project was linked to issues of poverty and rural isolation. Children and staff checked out local shops, created their own recipes and looked for unusual healthy food to try out.

“Some kids can be picky eaters,” Mr Williams added. "We encourage all pupils to try new things and broaden their experience. This led to them enjoying a wider range of healthy food and increased their involvement with the local community.”