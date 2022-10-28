News you can trust since 1855
Gong for retiring chair Dave

Recently retired Eildon Housing chairman Dave Alexander has been given the accolade of “Outstanding Contribution to Housing” at the recent Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland awards.

By Kevin Janiak
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 11:03am
From left: Alison Ballantyne, Eildon’s vice-chair; Dave Alexander; and Eildon’s new chair Cathie Fancy.
A spokesperson for the housing association said: “It is very much deserved after the enormous amount of work he has put in, and given, to the whole housing sector since he started his career in 1974.

“His colleagues at Eildon have been hugely grateful for the time he spent as chair, and the knowledge and expertise that he has freely shared for the benefit of the organisation.

“It’s also very fitting that this was a joint win alongside his fellow housing stalwart and friend, Laurie Naumann from Kingdom Housing Association.”

Mr Alexander was joined at the ceremony by Eildon’s vice-chair Alison Ballantyne and new chair Cathie Fancy.

