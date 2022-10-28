Gong for retiring chair Dave
Recently retired Eildon Housing chairman Dave Alexander has been given the accolade of “Outstanding Contribution to Housing” at the recent Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland awards.
A spokesperson for the housing association said: “It is very much deserved after the enormous amount of work he has put in, and given, to the whole housing sector since he started his career in 1974.
“His colleagues at Eildon have been hugely grateful for the time he spent as chair, and the knowledge and expertise that he has freely shared for the benefit of the organisation.
“It’s also very fitting that this was a joint win alongside his fellow housing stalwart and friend, Laurie Naumann from Kingdom Housing Association.”
Mr Alexander was joined at the ceremony by Eildon’s vice-chair Alison Ballantyne and new chair Cathie Fancy.