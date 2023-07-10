Go up town for a laugh

Stuart Mitchell is bringing his stand-up act to the Eastgate. Photo: Steve Ullathorne.

Up Town Comedy is a new pop-up comedy show dedicated to providing a great local night out.

Created by Scottish comedian and rising TikTok star Stuart Mitchell, the show aims to bring laughs to venues in towns that may feel forgotten.

"People associate a big night out with big cities and think the only way to see good comedy is to travel, but we know first hand how vibrant and busy a town’s nightlife can be” said Stuart, who after organising a highly successful comedy night in his home town of Biggar has literally decided to take the show on the road.

"With Up Town Comedy, we want to bring the entertainment to your front door and hopefully give the local economy a bit of a boost too.”

Stuart will be coming to the Eastgate Theatre on Friday, July 28, with current ticket sales proving so popular a second date in October has already been added.

Stuart's comedy achievements include critically-acclaimed sell out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, Glasgow Comedy Festival and being handpicked to perform in the 'Best of the Edinburgh Fest' showcase at the Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne Comedy Festivals.

He is also the longest running panellist on BBC Scotland's 'Breaking the News' and was part of the panel line-up for the very first TV recording of the show.

Host Stuart will be joined by the award-winning Jay Lafferty, a performer whose comedy has seen her work all over the UK as well as performing in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Reykjavik and Amsterdam.

Completing the line-up is none other than headliner and co-host of The Frank Skinner Show, Alun Cochrane, who has appeared on numerous TV shows including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Russell Howard’s Good News and Mock The Week, and has several Fringe runs and stand-up tours under his belt.