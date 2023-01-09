Go-ahead given for demolition of historic mill

Langlands Mill in Newtown St Boswells.

19th century Langlands Mill in Newtown St Boswells was established in 1889 by Adam Hall and family as a spinning mill.

In the early 1990s the site was used for modifying and selling cars but has now been disused for almost three decades.

Forced entry, vandalism and fire have brought the building into a state of disrepair, with several sections in danger of collapse.

Today members of the council’s Planning and Building Standards Committee approved an application from Newtown St Boswells-based S&W Homes Ltd to demolish all of the dilapidated mill buildings except the front elevation facing the street, which is to be retained.

The former mill will be replaced by three terraced houses, an associated garage block and two light industrial units.

East Berwickshire’s Councillor Aileen Orr said: “I think it would clean up the entrance to the Newtown considerably, and what did for me is that I saw they were keeping the whole front facade, that’s incredibly important to the whole history of the village.”

Tweeddale West ward’s Councillor Eric Small said: “I think the houses are a good idea, it’s going to enhance St Boswells.”

Councillor Donald Moffat, for Mid-Berwickshire, added: “I think this application overall is excellent and I think it’s a reasonable use of what’s there and it’s going to have a couple of workshops to provide start-up units and the housing side is a good use for those buildings and will make the whole entrance to the village look a lot better.”

