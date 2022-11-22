Get the Lowe-down on bike trip

Rebecca Lowe.

In July 2015, as the Syrian War raged and the refugee crisis reached its peak, Rebecca Lowe set off alone on her bicycle across the Middle East. Her year-long revelatory journey took her through Western Europe and the Balkans to Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Oman, the UAE and Iran.

The 11,000km odyssey through landscapes and history captured her heart, and her stomach. But, plagued by punctures, fearsome heat, repressive police states, and a truly obscene number of kebabs, it also frequently came close to defeating her.

Rebecca said: “I am really looking forward to the RSGS Inspiring People talks next month, when I hope to whisk the audience off on an exciting journey from London to Tehran, sharing the highs and lows of travelling by bike through this beautiful, complex and frequently misunderstood landscape.”

RSGS Inspiring People talks are open to all: tickets for face-to-face talks are free for RSGS members, students and Under-18s, and £10 for general admission. Tickets are available to book online in advance at rsgs.org/events, and some may also be available at the door for cash only.

Rebecca’s talk begins at 7:30pm at Borders College’s campus in Netherdale.