Gerrymandering claims over ‘broken link’ to Galashiels

Voters in a Borders village fear their traditional ties to a neighbouring town will be broken due to ‘gerrymandering’ by the UK government, it has emerged.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland has announced revised proposals for UK parliamentary constituencies.

As part of the plans it is proposed that all of the electorate in the council’s Tweeddale East ward move within the Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale constituency.

That would mean voters in the village of Clovenfords moving out of the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency.

Many residents in Clovenfords feel part of the wider Galashiels community and some claim the move represents a ‘barrier’ to that relationship.

Tweeddale East ward’s Councillor Marshall Douglas, speaking at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council this week, said: “This is obviously a result of gerrymandering by the UK government, unfortunately, that is seeking to reduce the MPs in Scotland by two and in Wales by eight, to give an extra 10 to England, so much for our equal union.

“Fortunately there is very little damage done within the Borders, it’s only Clovenfords that is actually moving.

“Whilst it appears on the face of it that it is unifying the whole of Tweeddale East within one council ward, the problem with Clovenfords is that in most senses it looks towards Galashiels and I’ve actually heard from some of my constituents who are concerned that it is another barrier between them and Galashiels because they feel very much part of the Galashiels’ wider community, but obviously the consultation is open and it’s up to them to voice that concern but that is the one issue – it’s the link to Galashiels being broken here.”

Galashiels & District councillor Fay Sinclair, who lives in Clovenfords, added: “It’s absurd that we will have a common boundary with Gretna but not Gala, which is where we send our children to school, where we do our shopping and where we feel part of the community.”

Councillor Robin Tatler, who represents Tweeddale East, said: ” It really is correcting an anomaly that has existed for some time in that although constituents have the same councillor they have a different MP, so to me it makes perfect sense.”

Fellow ward Councillor Julie Pirone added: “I just want to assure people that they will still be served by the same councillors and the same high quality of MPs going forward, there will be no change in that.”