Generation art in Kelso

Andrew Binnie's painting of the Cobby at Kelso.

Andrew Binnie will be joined by daughter Carol and granddaughter Roisin in a varied exhibition of landscape, still-life and animal studies, carried out in a variety of media.

Andrew is a graduate of Glasgow School of Art, who has spent his career teaching art in the Borders, firstly based in Hawick, then Duns and finally as principal teacher of the subject at Earlston High School.

He has been retired a number of years, during which he has continued to paint and exhibit both locally and nationally, having had work selected for prestigious national exhibitions, including the Royal Scottish Academy. On one occasion, a piece was purchased by the Duke of Edinburgh.

His paintings are in many collections, including Hawick Museum and Coldstream Museum. His favoured medium is oils, and his usual subject matter is the Borders landscape in all its varied moods, painting out-of-doors when the weather allows.

Carol Binnie was educated at Kelso High School and went on to Edinburgh College of Art, where she graduated M.A.(Hons) in Fine Art. She has held a number of teaching posts, finally being appointed principal teacher of art at the Royal High School in Edinburgh.

She paints in water-colour and gouache, with a special interest in still-life and architectural studies.

Roisin Binnie Lyst, Andrew’s granddaughter, showed an exceptional talent for art while at the Duchess School in Alnwick, particularly in the field of animal portraiture. Beginning with painting her friends’ pets, she soon attracted a wide range of customers and now sells to clients all over the UK and beyond, via her successful website. Her love of all animals, and particularly horses, shows in her meticulous studies in watercolour, pencil and gouache. Although now studying marine biology at Liverpool, she still manages to find time to keep up with her painting.