Galashiels set for festive slam

Taylor Bryden in action.

Well, it’s perhaps an alternative way to spend some time in the week between Christmas and New Year, but it’s becoming as regular as a panto in these parts. Oh yes, it is! And as with panto, there’s plenty of villains on the go, and there’s usually quite a lot going on behind them.

The World Wide Wrestling League is set to return to the Borders on Wednesday, December 28, with another instalment of its Wrestling Showdown “Live and Unlocked” tour.

This event, at the MacArts venue in Galashiels, will see the new W3L Champion “Tier Zero” Taylor Bryden in action, defending his Championship for the first time in the Borders as he is challenged by British wrestling legend Jonny Storm.

Storm is credited for being a pioneer in resurgence of wrestling in Britain during the 2000s and has also competed on the worldwide stage for American organisations Impact Wrestling and Ring Of Honor.

And, we’re told many more top W3L wrestling stars will be appearing, including former Champion Lou King Sharp, and current Tag Team Champions Craig Stephens and Saqib Ali.

With all these superstars once again heading for the MacArts venue, Southern Reporter readers can claim 20% off their tickets by using a special code when ordering online.

Just visit www.W3LWrestling.com, and use the code “Southern” to get your discounted tickets ( standard seating only, excludes ringside seats).

Doors open at 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 28, with the first match set to take to the ring at 7pm.

Tickets – ringside sec o nd row £15, general admission £14, concession £12, family of four £46 – are available at www.W3Lwrestling.com and locally from Guess What? On Channel St.