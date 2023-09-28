Galashiels Nursing Home given a ‘last’ chance to make improvements

A Galashiels residential care home has been given a ‘last’ opportunity by inspectors to improve elements of its service.

Galashiels Nursing Home at Kirk Brae is registered to provide care and support to a maximum of 37 older people.

After an unannounced visit by representatives of the Care Inspectorate in May a number of necessary improvements were identified.

Home operators Pryce & Co. Ltd were required to make the improvements by July 5.

But when a follow-up visit was carried out on September 12 some of the improvements had not been acted upon.

Now a further eight-week extension has been agreed for the improvements to be carried out by November 13.

And the report states the extension would be the ‘last’ regarding insufficient ‘record keeping’.

Despite action plans established to drive forward the required improvements there remained “significant gaps in record keeping”.

The report states: “There has been no significant improvement since the last follow up inspection to meet this requirement in full therefore a further and last extension period has been given to evidence all the improvements needed to meet this requirement.

“We have given an eight-week extension period to November 13.”

Additionally, required improvements to the residents personal plans had not been met, the report stating: “There has been some improvement in the personal plan but more work is required to ensure all the information within the personal plan is current and up to date.

“The plans were person-centred with some focus on peoples’ choices and preferences but information in some is contradictory which could impact on the delivery of care and support.

“There were no effective systems in place to monitor service delivery to ensure needs were met regarding personal care and the use of assessment tools, including the malnutrition universal screening tool. New needs were not highlighted in the personal plans and how to meet these needs.”