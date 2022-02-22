The summerhouse in Winston Road, Galashiels. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Members of Scottish Borders Council' s Local Review Body this week agreed to retain the structure and the formation of off-street parking at 2 Winston Road.

The work was carried out without planning permission and when a retrospective bid was submitted it was refused for being too "visually prominent and in an obtrusive position".

In a statement in support of his appeal the applicant, Conrad Campbell, says: "I would like to apologise for not being aware of all planning procedures prior to the build of my summerhouse.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winston Road, Galashiels. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

"I spoke to all my surrounding neighbours and informed them of what I was doing and showed them all the plans to which they were all in support.

"I have spent over £15,000 on this project and was looking to make my life easier with building the driveway as the parking in our street is quite restrictive and with the summerhouse I was using it as an office during Covid times.

"The summerhouse was refused on the grounds it 'does not fit with the surroundings'. With it being a new build, I looked at all possibilities and materials to use and chose a long-lasting wood that will age with the seasons and blend in better over time."

Committee members decided by a majority to over-turn the refusal after deeming the application appropriate.

Home away from home. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Councillor Neil Richards said: "I think the applicant is guilty of being imaginative. To be honest I think it is an improvement. It's a very nice looking house."

Councillor Jim Fullarton agreed, adding: "We have to look at the positives as well as the negatives. It's not perfect by any means. I understand the officers problem with the character and the scale but I think when you look at the overall street picture I am happy with it."

Councillor Donald Moffat said: "For a summer house I think this is perfect and is perfectly acceptable."