Galashiels man who built his own summerhouse in his garden without planning permission is celebrating
The refusal of a retrospective planning application for a £15,000 summerhouse in Galashiels has been overturned by councillors - despite fears it could create a precedent and 'open the floodgates'.
Members of Scottish Borders Council' s Local Review Body this week agreed to retain the structure and the formation of off-street parking at 2 Winston Road.
The work was carried out without planning permission and when a retrospective bid was submitted it was refused for being too "visually prominent and in an obtrusive position".
In a statement in support of his appeal the applicant, Conrad Campbell, says: "I would like to apologise for not being aware of all planning procedures prior to the build of my summerhouse.
"I spoke to all my surrounding neighbours and informed them of what I was doing and showed them all the plans to which they were all in support.
"I have spent over £15,000 on this project and was looking to make my life easier with building the driveway as the parking in our street is quite restrictive and with the summerhouse I was using it as an office during Covid times.
"The summerhouse was refused on the grounds it 'does not fit with the surroundings'. With it being a new build, I looked at all possibilities and materials to use and chose a long-lasting wood that will age with the seasons and blend in better over time."
Committee members decided by a majority to over-turn the refusal after deeming the application appropriate.
Councillor Neil Richards said: "I think the applicant is guilty of being imaginative. To be honest I think it is an improvement. It's a very nice looking house."
Councillor Jim Fullarton agreed, adding: "We have to look at the positives as well as the negatives. It's not perfect by any means. I understand the officers problem with the character and the scale but I think when you look at the overall street picture I am happy with it."
Councillor Donald Moffat said: "For a summer house I think this is perfect and is perfectly acceptable."
However, there was opposition from Councillor Andy Anderson, who said: "It may open floodgates there. It's the kind of building I'd be happy to have in my back garden but its prominent position bothers me."