Galashiels Liberal Club conversion bid withdrawn

A bid to convert a former Liberal club and latter-day nightspot in Galashiels into town centre housing has been withdrawn.
By Paul Kelly
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:07 BST
A bid to convert the former Liberal Club in Galashiels to residential homes has been withdrawn.

Back in June 2020 Edinburgh-based Henry Turner submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for the conversion of the first and second floor at 42 Bank Street into two residential properties.

The ground floor of the property, occupied by a women’s clothing shop, was unaffected.

Purpose-built as a working men’s club, the late 19th century property’s first floor used to be a snooker hall and a second-floor room housed public baths available for use by people without bathing facilities in their own homes.

Interior alterations were carried out in the mid-1930s to create a pool hall with domino room.

From the late 1990s to around 2006, it was home to a nightclub, initially called Planet but later known as Colosseum and Peach.

Today the category-C listed building is unoccupied and in a state of disrepair.

Two objections to the planning bid were submitted, raising concerns over inadequate access and privacy issues.

But the town’s community council was “largely supportive” of the bid and an amended application was submitted in November 2020.

However, the long-running application is now noted as ‘withdrawn’ on the council’s planning portal.

