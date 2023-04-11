Galashiels kids on the oche

League organisers hope the donation will bring more youngsters to darts. Photo: Brian Sutherland.

The Gala Only Darts Leauge committee, Eck Watson (chairman), Dawn Elliot (treasurer) and Elaine Tait (secretary) were on hand to present the gear to staff and kids at the TD1 Youth Hub in Ladhope Vale.

A spokesperson for the league said: “We hope this will encourage the youth of today to practice their darts and muster up some enthusiasm for the game.

“Hopefully, the GODL will see some up-and-coming youngsters join the league in years to come.”