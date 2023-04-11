Galashiels kids on the oche
A darts league in a Borders town has donated an electronic dart board and throwing mat to a local youth club, in the hope that they will retain an interest in the game in years to come.
The Gala Only Darts Leauge committee, Eck Watson (chairman), Dawn Elliot (treasurer) and Elaine Tait (secretary) were on hand to present the gear to staff and kids at the TD1 Youth Hub in Ladhope Vale.
A spokesperson for the league said: “We hope this will encourage the youth of today to practice their darts and muster up some enthusiasm for the game.
“Hopefully, the GODL will see some up-and-coming youngsters join the league in years to come.”
TD1 Youth Hub posted their thanks on social media, saying: "A massive thanks to Gala Only Darts League for their donation, which we will be putting up in our basement … a great new addition to our range of activities in TD1.”