Galashiels Heartland winners enjoy awards night success

The Galashiels Heartland Awards 2023, held on Friday, March 31, in The Great Tapestry of Scotland Visitor Centre, proved that community spirit is alive and well in the town.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:52 BST
All the winners at the inaugural Galashiels Heartland Awards, held at the tapestry visitor centre on Friday night. Photos: Joe Somerville.
Around 75 people, including local business owners, dedicated staff members and volunteers, were in attendance to witness the announcement of the category winners, bringing a busy few weeks of voting to an exciting conclusion.

Over 7,500 votes were cast in total, evidence of the huge show of support and appreciation for Galashiels businesses. And over 250 businesses were nominated, showcasing the incredible diversity of businesses and services within the town.

Debbie Paterson, a volunteer with Energise Galashiels Trust, who hosted the events said: For a town of approximately 15,000 people, 7500 votes is amazing. The number really demonstrates the passion the people have for the businesses and organisations in the town.

Café ReCharge, named the best Community Group or Company.
Debbie continued: “A huge well done to every business that was nominated and a huge thank you to everyone who voted – we couldn’t have had these awards without your tireless and dedicated voting!”

And the winners were:

Best Food and Drink: The Salmon Inn

Best Beauty, Hair and Care: TIJ Barbers

Kate Moss-Jones and Chris Wemyss of MacArts, winners of the Best Leisure and Entertainment award.
Best Community: Café ReCharge

Best Leisure and Entertainment: MacArts

Best Service and Repair: TD Tyres

Best Retailer and Shopping: Love My Beds.

Luigi Caterino of the Italian Job Barbers, winner of the Best Beauty, Hair and Care category, with Francesco Caterino and Lucy Martin.
Pamela Kelly and Michelle Douglas picked up the award for the Salmon Inn (Best Food and Drink).
