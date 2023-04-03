Galashiels Heartland winners enjoy awards night success
The Galashiels Heartland Awards 2023, held on Friday, March 31, in The Great Tapestry of Scotland Visitor Centre, proved that community spirit is alive and well in the town.
Around 75 people, including local business owners, dedicated staff members and volunteers, were in attendance to witness the announcement of the category winners, bringing a busy few weeks of voting to an exciting conclusion.
Over 7,500 votes were cast in total, evidence of the huge show of support and appreciation for Galashiels businesses. And over 250 businesses were nominated, showcasing the incredible diversity of businesses and services within the town.
Debbie Paterson, a volunteer with Energise Galashiels Trust, who hosted the events said: For a town of approximately 15,000 people, 7500 votes is amazing. The number really demonstrates the passion the people have for the businesses and organisations in the town.
Debbie continued: “A huge well done to every business that was nominated and a huge thank you to everyone who voted – we couldn’t have had these awards without your tireless and dedicated voting!”
And the winners were:
Best Food and Drink: The Salmon Inn
Best Beauty, Hair and Care: TIJ Barbers
Best Community: Café ReCharge
Best Leisure and Entertainment: MacArts
Best Service and Repair: TD Tyres
Best Retailer and Shopping: Love My Beds.