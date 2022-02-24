Gala residents urged to take part in town centre survey

Energise Galashiels Trust, who commissioned the regeneration consultation project, recognises that the town centre, particularly around Channel Street needs to be more attractive, vibrant, and accessible, to encourage locals and visitors to spend more time in town.

The trust is particularly keen to hear what experiences and offers locals would like to see in their town, which is why the views of the local community are welcomed.

People can participate in two ways:

Energise Galashiels Trust is looking at ways of regeneration Galashiels Town Centre and this survey is part of that.

by coming along to the drop-in consultation event held at the Great Tapestry of Scotland Visitor Centre on Friday, February 25, between 10am-7pm. by filling out the online survey, which will be live until March 11.

Residents, businesses, community organisations, public and third sector organisations are all welcome to drop in during the consultation day to hear some initial concepts being considered and to give their feedback and ideas.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The opening of the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor attraction has already started attracting new business and additional visitors to Galashiels.

“A number of new businesses opening in the town centre recently, despite the challenges of the pandemic, is also a positive sign.

“The aim of the study, which has been funded by South of Scotland Enterprise and Scottish Borders Council, is to highlight new opportunities which will create a more attractive, vibrant and accessible town centre for all.”

Energise Galashiels has appointed a multi-disciplined consultant team led by Montagu Evans and Oberlanders/ LUC.Councillor Mark Rowley, leader of Scottish Borders Council, explained the role the study will have for the town's future.

He said: “This study will provide key pointers for potential next stages of investment.