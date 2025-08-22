Fundraising walk on Sunday marks 10 years of Borders' 'Ring of Loch' route

The opening of the new circular walking route around the beautiful St Mary’s Loch, Yarrow, Selkirk took place on Sunday, August 23 2015 – and now ten years later almost to the day, a fundraising anniversary walk is planned with all donations going to the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue service.

The walking route, the ‘Ring of the Loch’, is a stunning, 11 kilometre, 7 mile route around St Mary’s Loch, the largest natural loch in the Scottish Borders.

The anniversary walk this Sunday, August 24, will start at 1.30pm from the top end of the loch, between the Glen Café and Tibbie Shiels Inn, St Mary’s Loch, Yarrow Valley, TD7 5LH.

Parking will be available in the field opposite the Sailing Club, courtesy of Mr T Hepburn. Walkers should gather from 1pm to sign in and then be ready to set off at their own pace along the far side of the loch from 1.30pm.

The walk will finish at Cappercleuch Hall for refreshments with lifts available from there to take walkers back to the cars at the start if required. This shortens the distance to walk by 2 miles. The hall will be open for tea/coffee and traybakes from 2pm to 5pm. Non walkers are also welcome.

Alison Renwick, chair of the community council and a local resident, said: “St Mary’s Loch is a spectacular place and the Ring of the Loch has proved a very popular circular walk over the last ten years. It provides a much safer alternative to walking on the public road and is a great way to enjoy the loch and the different habitats around it. The Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue team do a fantastic job in this area and we are happy to be raising a bit of much needed funding for them. “

The circular walk was developed in 2015 by the local community charity, the Ettrick and Yarrow Community Development Company (EYCDC) with the financial assistance of the SSE Sustainable Development Fund. It is an off-road walk, mainly rough but mostly level tracks with an estimated completion time of 3 hours. The circular route can be done in either direction but a popular starting point is the Glen Café next to the James Hogg monument.

The primary aim of the local charity is to help people to continue living and working in the Ettrick and Yarrow Valleys by identifying and promoting opportunities for business and community development.

Other projects have included maintaining the paths in the conservation area known as the Ettrick Marshes and providing affordable housing and business units at Kirkhope Steading near Ettrickbridge.