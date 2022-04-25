Fund raiser for Bradley

Friends of a 23-year-old man who died in Galashiels last week have launched a fundraiser to help pay for his funeral costs.

By Kevin Janiak
Monday, 25th April 2022, 1:43 pm

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by Bradley Kitson's friend Antonia Robertson, and the target of £4,000 was surpassed in a matter of days.

To date, the fundraiser has reached £5,455.

Antonia said: “We are trying to raise funds towards Bradley’s funeral costs and any money left over will be going towards a memorial … and also we would like to set up a trust fund for Bradley’s six-year-old daughter Esme, who he truly loved and she was his world.”

Antonia added: “If anyone is struggling please reach out, you are not alone … call Samaritans on 116 123​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.”

