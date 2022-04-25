Fund raiser for Bradley

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by Bradley Kitson's friend Antonia Robertson, and the target of £4,000 was surpassed in a matter of days.

Antonia said: “We are trying to raise funds towards Bradley’s funeral costs and any money left over will be going towards a memorial … and also we would like to set up a trust fund for Bradley’s six-year-old daughter Esme, who he truly loved and she was his world.”