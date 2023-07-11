Fun and games in 51st Earlston Civic Week

A well-deserved first place.

Danielle Denham, secretary of the Civic Week committee, said: “Earlston had a wonderful week of events that as usual was supported fantastically by the locals.

"We started our week with a busy church service, a well-supported football event and car treasure hunt, a ramble, a dog show judged by Borders Pet Rescue, Hilly’s Bonkers Bingo and a performance by the Jockuleles.

"And as always a phenomenal effort was put in to all entries in the fancy dress parade.”

An important message in a week of fun.

Results – Window Dressing winner: Aquarius Hair Design; Golf (at Lauder): Gents: Vinny Blair, Ladies: Rose Thorburn. Darts: 1, Craig Robertson; 2, Lewis Wheeler. Dominoes: 1, Ewan McGeorge; 2, George Cessford. Pool: 1, Greg Holisz; 2, Stewart Reid. Car Treasure Hunt: 1, The Hughes; 2=, The Denhams/Sisters and Swag/Whiteford Wheelers. Football: 1, The Love Below; 2, The Jakies. Dog Show (best in show): Cheyanna with Gunner.

White Hill Race – Boys 10-12: Sandy Bell; Girls 10-12 Annabell Stewart; Boys 13-15: Sam Robertson. Girls 13-15: Ava Richardson.

Black Hill Race – Overall winner: Alex Hastings. Women: Isla Patterson. Male vet: Douglas Paterson; Female vet: Katie Bordon; Lauderdale Limpers: Alex Hastings; TD4 runners: Greg Harradine; EHS pupils (Community Shield): Neilson Donald.

Quiz (22 tables): Winning team: Strawberry Fields; Bowling Tournament: 1, Davey Johnson, Michael Scott, David Young; Jack Greer; 2, Billy Douglas, Vinny Blair, Alison Kellett, Steven Greer.

Meanwhile, down at the farm. Photo: Curtis Welsh

Fancy Dress (overall): Transformer.

Saturday Sports – U5 girls: Ailsa Murray; U5 boys: Aaron Sinclair; Girls 5-8 Daisy Hancock; Boys 5-8 Leon Wilson; Girls 9-11 Lily Cannon and Niamh Wight; Boys 9-11 Jamie Harkness; Boys 12-15: Kieron Hughes. Women’s: Katie Nelson; Men’s: Phil Addison.

U5 girls’ sack: Jessica Wilson; U5 boys’ sack: Oscar Denham; Girls 6-8 sack: Ellie Rawlings; Boys 6-8 sack: Henry Elphick; Girls 9-11 sack: Ailsa Murray; Boys 9-11 sack: Jamie Stewart; U5 girls’ spoon: Jessica Wilson; U5 Boys spoon: Ivan Brown; 6-8 girls Spoon: Daisy Hancock; 6-8 boys Spoon: Leon Wilson; 9-11 girls Spoon: Bethan McLeish; 9-11 boys spoon: 12-16 boys spoon: Stuart Newton.

Tug o’ War: The Poverty Gang.

Going bonkers at the bingo.

Heave, ho!