Full week of activities planned for Innerleithen

St Ronan’s Standard Bearer elect and his Lass, Ronan Caine and Caitlin Urquhart, have been enjoying visiting other town’s festivals, but now it’s their turn.

Innerleithen’s St Ronan’s Games week kicks off in earnest on Saturday, with its annual five-a-side football tournament at Victoria Park at noon, followed by the standard bearer’s ball.

Celebrations continue on Sunday with a kirkin’ service at the church in Leithen Road at 11am, with entertainment from the town’s bands in High Street at 2pm and kids’ sports at Victoria Park at 3pm.

Monday, July 15, is the day for treasure-seekers, with a car treasure hunt leaving the memorial hall at 5.30pm.

The social for the town’s over-60s is in the memorial hall on Tuesday from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Wednesday’s quiz night takes place in the social club in Chapel Street at 8pm.

On Thursday, judging for the fancy-dress contest begins in Victoria Park at 7pm and the parade leaves Hall Street at 7.30pm.

Tradition is the name of the game on Friday, with the Cleikum Ceremonies taking place in the memorial hall from 7pm.

There, the patron saint and standard bearer Ronan Caine will be installed by games president Alan Patterson, and the crozier and staves will be bussed by lady busser Estelle Nguyen and principal guest Geraint Florida-James will be on hand to provide a speech.

The town’s fallen will be commemorated at the war memorial, before the procession marches to St Ronan’s Wells for the ceremony there, and a torchlight procession back into town for the masonic ceremony.

Saturday, July 20, begins with the children’s flower parade, from Hall Street at 11am, followed by a race around town at 1.30pm and the games’ opening parade with massed bands from the Vale of Leithen club to Victoria Park for the event’s 192nd anniversary.

The beating of the retreat takes place in High Street at 7pm, before a torchlight procession at 10pm to Caerlee Hill for the burning o’ the De’il and fireworks display.