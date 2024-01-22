Full steam ahead for entrepreneurial partnership with launch at former rail station

It will be full steam ahead at a former Borders rail station house next week for the launch of a new entrepreneurial partnership.

Techscaler, the Scottish Government’s tech start-up support programme, has partnered with Hometown Hub, a leading provider of collaborative workspaces in the Borders, to help drive entrepreneurial activity in the region.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the Techscaler programme and the development of a burgeoning tech ecosystem in South Scotland, combining dynamic workspaces with a commitment to fostering tech innovation and entrepreneurship.

Hometown Hub is known for creating vibrant, collaborative environments where businesses, professionals, freelancers and students come together to work, learn and thrive.

Hubs in Jedburgh, Eyemouth, St Boswells, Lauder, and Stow have become a cornerstone of the local business community, offering flexible workspaces and community-driven events.

Techscaler, operated by CodeBase, shares a similar vision, aiming to support, educate and mentor tech entrepreneurs, making tech entrepreneurship accessible to all.

To kick off the partnership, a launch event is being held at the Station House in Stow on Wednesday, January 24, from noon to 1.30pm.

Techscaler head of regional engagement for the South of Scotland, Sarah-Jane Burns, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership and its potential to foster a thriving tech community, highlighting the importance of such collaborations in achieving the Scottish Government’s tech innovation and economic development goals.

She said: “I’m thrilled that we’re launching this partnership and starting our engagement across the Borders. Techscaler is here to support the skills development of people, whatever their sector or background, to build and develop tech products and companies.

“Working with Hometown Hub means we have amazing spaces from which to build a tech community, deliver our education programmes and create connections across the Borders, and for Techscaler members to have spaces to work from, connect, interact with others and feel part of a welcoming community.

