Full fibre broadband to be rolled out in Melrose
More than 1,400 households and businesses in Melrose are to benefit from the roll-out of full fibre broadband, it has been announced.
Broadband provider GoFibre (Borderlink) has added the small rural town and parish to its ongoing rollout of the new 10Gbp cable fibre-to-premises network in Scotland.
Construction of the new network in Melrose is expected to start in the “coming weeks”.
Alex Cacciamani, Go Fibre’s chief executive, said: “Our planning stage, ahead of any construction work commencing, has been going very well and so we intend to begin our transformative works to connect Melrose to the best digital connectivity available in September.
“It’s vitally important to our shared future that we eliminate the digital divide across Scotland. Doing so will enable us all to reach our full potential, facilitating business growth and innovation as well as benefiting local communities through seamless connectivity.”
Most Popular
GoFibre started building its full fibre network last year with premises in Kelso and Coldstream forming part of the initial deployment.
The provider recently secured an investment of £164m to build a fibre optic network across 500,000 premises in the north of England and the Borders over the next three years.