Full fibre broadband to be rolled out in Melrose

Full fibre broadband is coming to Melrose this month.

Broadband provider GoFibre (Borderlink) has added the small rural town and parish to its ongoing rollout of the new 10Gbp cable fibre-to-premises network in Scotland.

Construction of the new network in Melrose is expected to start in the “coming weeks”.

Alex Cacciamani, Go Fibre’s chief executive, said: “Our planning stage, ahead of any construction work commencing, has been going very well and so we intend to begin our transformative works to connect Melrose to the best digital connectivity available in September.

“It’s vitally important to our shared future that we eliminate the digital divide across Scotland. Doing so will enable us all to reach our full potential, facilitating business growth and innovation as well as benefiting local communities through seamless connectivity.”

GoFibre started building its full fibre network last year with premises in Kelso and Coldstream forming part of the initial deployment.