From the ocean waves to the NYC catwalk for Taylor

Taylor in her tartan oufit, and oar, for her Dressed to Kilt catwalk. Photo: Philip Ferrera.

The former Peebles High School pupil hit the headlines this year as part of a crew in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, spending her Christmas on board, but last weekend, she found herself taking part in a fashion show in New York, celebrating her Scottish roots by parading in tartan.

Taylor told us: “I was invited to participate in the ‘Dressed to Kilt’ fashion show, because of my Scottish roots, and to celebrate my row across the Atlantic earlier this year, and it was actually a lot of fun.

"The event was started by Sir Sean Connery, among others, and it raises cash for the Navy Seal Foundation.”

Taylor, along with her Atlantic Nomads crewmates Tom Rose and James Woolley, rowed the 3,000 miles from the Canary Islands to Antigua in the fastest ever time for a mixed trio … 40 days and 37 minutes … between December 12 and January 21, raising funds for the Alabaré Homes for Veterans charity.

The trio endured sleep deprivation, sea sickness and 40ft waves as they navigated their way across one of the busiest shipping zones in the world.

And it’s why Taylor was asked to take part in the fashion show, which is now the largest and most prestigious Scottish fashion event in the world, and one of the highest profile fashion shows in America.

Aptly described as a night of “charity, fashion and fun”, the show has generated significant interest since its inception with many notable celebrities including Gerard Butler, Andie MacDowell, Anne Hathaway, Paolo Nutini, Mike Myers, Martin Compston, Rod Stewart and Billy Connolly walking the runway.

This year’s theme was ‘Dress for Adventure – From the Highlands to the Hamptons,’ and participating models included Navy SEAL veterans, US Congressional Medal of Honour recipients, A-list celebrities and athletes from both sides of the Atlantic.

Combining timeless style with modern sophistication, Taylor wore a full-length Marlborough tartan trench coat and luxe tailored shorts from Holland Cooper.