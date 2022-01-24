From shoes to sushi … Japanese restaurant gets go ahead in Galashiels

The former Rogerson's Shoe Shop in Galashiels' High Street will soon be a Japanese restaurant.

Scottish Borders Council has approved the Okome eatery, which will also incorporate a takeaway facility, at the former Thomas Rogerson and Sons premises at 38 to 40 High Street.

The outlet has been vacant for some time and Don Bennett, of Glasgow-based Bennett Developments and Consulting, the applicant’s agent, said the restaurant would provide a “new wining and dining experience” for the town.

Mr Bennett added: “Externally the most visible change to the building will be the construction of a new shop front to No 40.

"This will see the removal of existing 70’s-style frontage and the creation of a more traditional frontage with a full height glass window and a stall-riser, and door to match at No 38.

“At the rear of the property there will be a state-of-the-art extraction flue which will vent the kitchen and ensure that no fumes, odours or heat will impact on residential amenity.

“The development will see an existing vacant property on a prominent location on the High Street refurbished and recycled to provide a new wining and dining experience.

“The new restaurant will be a welcome addition to other restaurants in the town and will animate this part of the High Street, particularly in the evenings and the dark nights when the splay of light from the windows will illuminate the footpath, contributing to the sense of safety and security so essential if the town is to enjoy an evening economy.”