From birdies to bibles as Galashiels church bid gets blessing

Hope Church has been given the blessing to take on this larger venue in Channel Street, Galashiels.

Hope Church has a growing congregation at its current home in Overhaugh Street.

But the premises is now not large enough for the 150 members of the congregation who worship there on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Scottish Borders Council has granted a planning bid for the Pentecostal church to relocate to the former Virtual Golf Centre at 38 Channel Street, above the Savers discount store.

The outlet has been vacant since the golf centre closed in early 2017.

A support statement submitted with the application, from Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning, says: “As the church has continued to grow to over 150 members, including children, they now seek a single space that can accommodate their needs and the needs of their attendees.

“Their current premises is not large enough for the entire congregation to come together as one. As a result, two individual Sunday services are held to serve all members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of the operation of the new site, the church intends to hold one Sunday morning worship at 10.30am that the entire congregation can attend.

“The church also holds regular meetings for a variety of groups, including a Friday night youth group consisting of approximately 30 young people from the church and wider community, a weekly baby and toddler group which meets in morning and afternoon sessions on a Wednesday and a community money advice debt centre.

“In addition, the Overhaugh Street site acts as a base for a range of other community initiatives, including food bank collections and Street Pastor support services.

“The site has been chosen by the applicant due to its size and location in the town centre, which will provide an accessible gathering point for the church’s congregation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his report recommending approval of the application, Carlos Clarke, SBC’s lead planning officer, said: “The use of upper floor accommodation for a purpose that contributes to the vitality and viability of the town is compliant with planning policies. This proposal has the potential to make a positive contribution to the town centre.”