Free gig tickets up for grabs to key workers

Ken and Norah Maybury of GLK Promotions.

Ken Maybury, who runs GLK Promotions in Falkirk, says he has already given over £140,000 for events at the Dobbie Hall in Stenhousemuir, Grangemouth Town Hall and other venues across central Scotland.

He is now offering tickets for a series of tribute shows that are due to take place in the Borders in 2022 to NHS staff, carers, emergency services and shop workers.

The promoter, who also finds time to manage popular Elvis impersonator Johnny Lee Memphis and have his own hypnotist show, is determined to recognise the efforts of all key workers during the pandemic.

The concerts for which frontline workers are invited to apply for free tickets.

Ken said: “We’ve been running GLK Promotions for about eight years and we just want to do what we can to help other people.

"I’ve been fortunate in my life and if you can do what you can to help others then that surely has to be good.

"I’m hoping that after all their work during the pandemic we can give key workers a big thanks from us, so we decided to offer key workers from all sectors the chance to see the quality of out tribute shows, and it will be great to see some full houses.”

Upcoming shows include: January 8 at Kelso Tait Hall – December 63 “Oh What A Night”, (formally New Jersey Boys); February 4 at Tait Hall – Absolute Elvis (feat. Johnny Lee Memphis); March 5 at the Tait Hall – I Love the 80s; March 19 at the Hawick Town Hall – Desperados (Eagles tribute); April 9 at the Tait Hall – Ladies of Motown; April 23 at the Hawick Town Hall – Queen tribute; May 20 at the Hawick Town Hall – Cher; and May 21 at the Tait Hall – Fleetwood Mac tribute.

Ken, who now lives in California with wife Nora Howie, a psychic medium, said: “We have been handing tickets out since September at the Borders General Hospital, health centres and chemists, but people can apply for any of our shows coming up in Kelso and Hawick.

“There’s 200 tickets for each show up for grabs for frontline workers.

"They can apply for as many tickets as they like, but they’ll all need some sort of work ID, so it’s not for their partners unless they are also key workers.”